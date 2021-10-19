Concert

Svetlana Smolina and Lee Chin-Slow are performing in Wenatchee on Nov. 6.

 Provided photo illustration

WENATCHEE — World-renowned pianist Svetlana Smolina is scheduled to perform in Wenatchee on Nov. 6, along with violinist Lee-Chin Siow.

Presented by Live On Stage Inc. and the Wenatchee Community Concert Association, the pair will perform a live concert at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., at 7 p.m. The location was changed from Wenatchee High School to the church.

Masks are required to attend the concert.

Smolina has performed all around the world, including with Mariinsky Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, New York Philharmonic, St. Petersburg Philharmonic and more. Violinist Lee Chin-Slow, who is from Singapore, got her start by winning the Gold Medal of the 1994 Henryk Szeryng International Violin Competition. Since then, she has performed on TV in Europe, China and the US.

For tickets or more information, visit wenatcheeconcerts.org or call (509) 423-0576. 

Upcoming Wenatchee Community Concert Association concerts:

  • Taylor Red, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
  • Sons of Serendip, Tuesday, Feb. 15
  • Bridge & Wolak, Sunday, March 6
  • John Denver Musical Tribute starring Ted Vigil, Saturday, March 26

Ian Dunn: (509) 664-7157

dunn@wenatcheeworld.com