WENATCHEE — The second weekend of performances for a musical based on the true story of a peaceful night on a World War I battlefield have been postponed to January 27-29.
“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” will play at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B. N. Wenatchee Ave.
The first set of performances by Music Theatre of Wenatchee were held Dec. 8-10. Performances set for Dec. 15-17 were postponed due to illness in the cast, said producer Cynthia Brown.
Director Henry Hettick said of the plot for the acapella show: “This is an amazing event in the history of mankind where people, somewhere between 10,000 and 100,000 soldiers, almost simultaneously set down their arms and went to the center of no-man’s-land, where seconds before if you stuck your head up you were dead.”
“There was no, ‘We’re going to have a truce at midnight,’ it was just spontaneous. And then, down the line for miles and miles and miles, troops came out of the trenches,” said Hettick. “Unique in all of history.”
The soldiers from both sides played soccer, exchanged gifts, celebrated and drank together.
Music director Dan Jackson said: “The music is the music they either did sing or would have sung; it’s the music of the time.”
The show “All is Calm” has 28 songs in 75 minutes of performance time. It is sung throughout with speeches from letters that soldiers wrote home during the war. Each actor in the show plays four or five characters.
The performers are TJ Grasch, Ken Sinko, Evan Davies, Michael Carlos, Matt Smeller, Jeff Anderson, Christopher Puckett, John Ryan, Stewart Anderson, James Klarich, John Wagner and Dave Williams.
The actors play in accents including standard English, Cockney, Scottish, Irish, French, German and some Dutch. Of the diverse dialect sessions, Hettick said, “It’s one of my bailiwicks,” or an area where he has authority. He has visited 40 countries and worked in theater in many places.
Regionally, Hettick was artistic director of Leavenworth Summer Theatre for its first 12 years, and then artistic director of Icicle Creek Center for the Arts for a time after 2014. Other members of the production team include music teachers and recognizable regional performers who handle “demanding, really complex harmonies,” said Hettick. He said Jackson is “a choral genius,” and that ticket sales are going really well.
