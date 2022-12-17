"All is Calm"
Buy Now

Actors rehearsed at Riverside Playhouse on Nov. 30 for Music Theatre of Wenatchee's acapella musical drama "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" — which played Dec. 8-10. A second set of performances, including evening showings and a matinee, are planned for Jan. 27-29.

 World Photo/Jessica Drake

WENATCHEE — The second weekend of performances for a musical based on the true story of a peaceful night on a World War I battlefield have been postponed to January 27-29. 

“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” will play at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B. N. Wenatchee Ave.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?