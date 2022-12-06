"All is Calm"
Actors rehearsed at Riverside Playhouse Wednesday for Music Theatre of Wenatchee's acapella musical drama "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" — playing two weekends this month. 

 World Photo/Jessica Drake

WENATCHEE — An acapella musical based on the true story of a peaceful night on a World War I battlefield in 1914 will play at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B. N. Wenatchee Ave. “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” is the Christmas production from the Music Theatre of Wenatchee. 

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8-10 and 15-17, with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 10 and 17.



