The entrance to Wenatchee River Institutes' E. Lorene Community Garden on June 27 leads to 33 plots in the garden. It acts as a community gathering and sharing space, and is mostly managed by volunteers.
LEAVENWORTH — Kids in elementary and middle schools from the greater Wenatchee Valley have enthusiastically participated in outdoor and environmental camps in groups of 13 at each five-day camp at Wenatchee River Institute (WRI) this summer.
For families, community garden work parties to pull weeds take place Aug. 14, 15 and 17. For adults, a “Beer & Bots” STEM Night is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Red Barn, 347 Division St., Leavenworth.
WRI day camps started on July 5 with an Adventure Trifecta Camp for middle-schoolers, followed by five days of River Wild Camp for grades four to six.
By the end of July, kids entering grades first to third and fourth to sixth participated in the Kids in the Wild Camp focused on hands-on outdoor survival skills.
In August, the Forest Friends youngest campers explore the WRI campus trails along the waterfront and also take a field trip to explore forests of Lake Wenatchee State Park.
This month’s Rock On! Camp is full for grades four to six. Kids link with Riverfront Rock Gym and the Northwest Mountain School to learn about climbing techniques, safety and geology.
Camps round out with Amazing Artists and Adventurous Artists, taught by the education staff at WRI. Rebecca Ryan works with this staff as the education director, who's been at WRI for six years.
The campers say they enjoy “everything, which isn’t super specific but it’s always wonderful to hear,” Ryan said. They really liked paddle boarding, looking for bugs under rocks and drying apricots in the sun, she said.
Community programs educator Joshua Schaub expects small numbers of five to seven dedicated gardeners from the community for the regular garden work parties.
WRI’s historic Francis Field Garden is maintained by the Cascade Garden Club with a “smorgasbord” of flowers and native plants likely to be found in a cultivated garden in the 1930s, Schaub said.
Also, 30 garden bed plots are on the campus for rent to grow anything. A worm-composting event on Aug. 15 at the E. Lorene Young Community Garden pairs up with Winton Manufacturing Compost Works and Amanda Close of Waste Loop.
The “Beer and Bots” event at WRI’s Red Barn invites the curious to code robots and also explore the night sky in an immersive planetarium experience on Aug. 17. All event details are online at wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
