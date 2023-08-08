WRI River Wild Camp

Wenatchee River Institute students (entering grades four to six) float the Wenatchee River during River Wild Camp on July 18.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee River Institute

LEAVENWORTH — Kids in elementary and middle schools from the greater Wenatchee Valley have enthusiastically participated in outdoor and environmental camps in groups of 13 at each five-day camp at Wenatchee River Institute (WRI) this summer. 

For families, community garden work parties to pull weeds take place Aug. 14, 15 and 17. For adults, a “Beer & Bots” STEM Night is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Red Barn, 347 Division St., Leavenworth.

WRI binocular student

A student at Wenatchee River Institute learns to use binoculars to identify birds during Bike & Explore Camp on July 18, in partnership with Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.
WRI community garden

The entrance to Wenatchee River Institutes' E. Lorene Community Garden on June 27 leads to 33 plots in the garden. It acts as a community gathering and sharing space, and is mostly managed by volunteers.


