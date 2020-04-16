The folks at Write On The River think you’re probably thinking about writing these days, maybe even carving out time to jot and type. We’re here to help you jumpstart that next project, keep plugging away at a current one or just clear your head and get something on the page and maybe out into the world.
We’ll do it by Zoom, and you’ll find all the connecting instruction you need on our website, writeon theriver.org.
You need to be a member to join us, but we’ll also make that easy for you on the website. Write On The River membership costs just $35 a year and brings benefits like workshop discounts, social events and free webinars like these.
Here’s the upcoming online menu for writers:
Saturday, April 18, 10 to 11:15 a.m., Deep and Dramatic:
- Developing Plot with Kay Kenyon
From her 20-year career as a novelist, Kay will provide strategies for structuring a memorable plot. You’ll learn the components of a compelling narrative arc, as well as how a major character can help create a more layered story.
Thursday, April 23, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
- , Quick Write for Insight with Susan Lagsdin
Gleaned from years of teaching and taking creative writing courses, Susan’s short, thought-provoking writing prompts for you, and the resulting interactive read-outs (optional), should stimulate literary brilliance or at least provide some needed humor and reflection.
Saturday April 25, 10 to 11:15 a.m.,
- The Art of Submitting with Lorna Rose-Hahn
After seven years publishing in print and online venues, Lorna can help your words find readers. A much-read poet and narrative nonfiction writer, she will share tools and resources needed to start submitting short stories, essays and poetry to magazines.
Saturday, May 2, 10 to 11:15 a.m.,
- Keep the Wind in Your Sails: Pacing in the Novel with Kay Kenyon
Slow pacing is a major cause of rejected manuscripts, so learn how to avoid the doldrums that can beset long fiction. Kay will reveal secrets of strong forward plot movement, especially for the infamous “saggy middle” of a novel.
Susan Lagsdin is event coordinator for Write On The River, a nonprofit group dedicated to nurturing and inspiring local writers of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Learn more or become a member at writeontheriver.org.