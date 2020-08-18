WENATCHEE — Before Ijeoma Oluo wrote about race, she wrote about food.
The Seattle-based writer ran a food blog on Facebook in the early 2010s while working a day job in the tech industry. After hearing about the murder of Trayvon Martin in 2012, she set out to have conversations with peers to process her grief by talking openly about race.
Those conversations turned into articles for outlets like the Washington Post, The Stranger and Elle. Then, those articles turned into the basis for her debut, bestselling book “So You Want to Talk about Race.”
In a virtual reading hosted by the NCW Libraries on Tuesday, the writer and social issues activist split her time fielding questions from virtual attendees and explaining the “gut-punch” moment of finding her book a bestseller in 2020.
“So You Want to Talk About Race,” published in 2018 by Seal Press, is akin to a guide book of how to have constructive conversations about race. The book touches on subjects such as intersectionality and affirmative action and gives readers the tools to address the influence of race in their daily lives.
The book spent a week on The New York Times bestseller list for a week in 2018, then plateaued in sales, according to Oluo. Two years later, the book returned to the bestseller list after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“When you write a book that you are hoping people will use day-to-day but to find that it is picked up after the brutal murder of one of your kin, it is bittersweet to say the least,” Oluo said.
In the weeks following Floyd’s death, Black authors and nonfiction addressing race took up the majority of the top 15 bestselling books in the U.S. and U.K., according to The Guardian. People worldwide were turning to literature to educate themselves, seek solutions and listen to the voices of those most affected by systemic racism.
“This is more than just a game of catch-up,” Oluo said. “This is an emergency.”
At the end of her talk, Oluo answered questions of a similar nature: How do you respond to All Lives Matter? How should I talk about race in the classroom? How can a Black teen from a predominantly white neighborhood meet other like-minded people of color?
Oluo’s overall message was to use education as a tool to promote change to existing power structures.
“It is important that you both learn and do,” said Oluo. “It is not enough just to learn. It is not enough just to talk. My hope is that the talk will lead to action.”