Joyce Williams is a local writer and member of Write On The River. Recently, we caught up with Joyce about her books, her passions, and her creative process.
What do you write?
I write inspirational historical fiction. History is absolutely fascinating — it’s full of great adventures and incredible people.
How long have you been a writer?
As a young woman, I was a copy editor for a national women’s magazine. In the early 1990s, I read a book, after which I remarked flippantly to my husband that “I could do better than that!” He looked me square in the eyes and said, “Why don’t you.” So I did!
My first book, “The Lady Rose,” was published with Barbour Books in 1997. The cover won a place in the “Top 10” covers for the publisher that year—and my husband purchased the original oil painting from the artist for me for my birthday. Then I wrote and self-published “Quilt of Grace,” a wagon-train Western story rooted in my husband’s family’s trek west in a covered wagon. I did 10 years of research, reading journals and diaries and visiting museums. Each event in the book actually happened to someone.
I followed those two books with the seven-book “The Rose & The Ring” series, using my family history as the springboard. Research included seven trips to Europe. Each book is set against the social, political and religious backdrop of the 100 years leading up to the Reformation. All are available on Amazon and also in e-format for Kindle, Nook, iBooks and Kobo as well as from the Cashmere Museum and Encouraging Words bookstore. In addition, I also contributed to two books, “Travelers’ Tales: Gutsy Mamas” by Marybeth Bond and “Jot It Down” by David Cole. Occasionally, I write for the pastoral column in the Cashmere Valley Record, and I have a Facebook page: Redemptive Rose Fiction, and a blog: JoyceWilliamswritenow.blogspot.com, which I post in sporadically.
What do you read?
I have always loved to read — yes, I was one of those who read at night with a flashlight under the bed-covers! I read a wide variety of genres — from self-help to history and archeology to fiction. I’ve traveled to over 30 countries and have been known to get obsessive about studying their history, art, philosophy and culture — and I lead trips to Israel. By profession I am a certified chaplain and pastor of congregational care, so I read faithfully every day in a one-year Bible — it contains amazing insights into human nature that have been key in my process of developing rich characters. My children will tell you, “Just give mom a book and the world could fall down around her and she wouldn’t notice!”
Lorna Rose-Hahn is president of Write On The River, a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.