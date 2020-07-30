Marlene Farrell is a longtime member of and volunteer with Write On The River; you’ve most likely seen her at Four Minutes of Fame, WOTR’s open mic event.
Recently I caught up with her to chat about her background in writing, and what she’s up to today.
What do you write? How long have you been a writer? What do you enjoy most about it?
When I was a child, I mostly journaled, trying to depict the world around me accurately. I also used journaling to make sense of things and forge my own world view. Writing was an important sounding board, because I was introverted. In high school I wrote short stories and poems, but then left writing behind in college to pursue biology and environmental studies.
But writing kept creeping back in. After quitting field work after having my second baby, I found traction again with writing; I started learning, including a first amazing seminar with Kay Kenyon of Write on the River and going through Artist Way with a group of friends. Steve Maher gave me a chance and started publishing my running blogs on RunWenatchee.
Now, 12 years later, I do freelance journalism, covering Cascade School District for The Leavenworth Echo, and occasionally contributing to the regional magazines, collaborating with my photographer husband.
Writing is my main creative outlet. I love building beautiful sentences and then piecing them together to make a cohesive whole.
As for fiction, I have three completed middle-grade manuscripts. I’m re-editing one, a coming-of-age story about a young runner.
I’ve also written a few dozen picture book manuscripts. I’m very, very slow at querying agents, but haven’t given up hope and am contemplating self-publishing.
My writing has slowed down in the last year since I took on another job. I try not to worry; this is a time for “filling the well,” with work and the importance of family time and keeping up with my semi-competitive running.
What do you read?
I read a lot in my genre, middle grade and young adult, those stories dealing with contemporary issues, but I also love a good fantasy or dystopia. Neal Shusterman and Philip Pullman are two of my current favorite authors. I dabble in classics and am reading a few books on stoicism, which shares some common threads with Zen Buddhism and is helping me achieve greater equanimity with understanding what is in and out of my control.
Lorna Rose-Hahn is president of Write On The River, a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.