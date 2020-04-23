Ray Sharp is a recent transplant to Wenatchee from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. I recently caught up with him to ask him about his writing background and creative process.
What do you write? What do you enjoy most about it?I don’t think of myself as a writer. Writing is what I do, not who I am. I have been writing since childhood. In my career in public health, I did a lot of technical writing that was dry, precise, unambiguous. Now, when I write poetry, I strive for the opposite — lines that express how our lives are uncertain and mysterious. Poet John Keats called this feeling of mystery “negative capability.” That’s what makes a poem a poem. A word or phrase — called a metaphor — can mean two things at once. When we read “two roads diverged in a yellow wood,” we see the path through fall foliage, but we also understand that all of us look back on the past and wonder what might have happened if we had made different choices. Through metaphor, the specific details of the poem resonate with readers of different backgrounds and experiences because we walk that path with the poet.
How long have you been a writer?
I started writing poems in mid-life, a few years after I began reading poetry. I read American poets like Gary Snyder and Wendell Berry, who use concrete imagery to describe relatable moments, like hiking to a fire lookout or planting a garden. When I went back to finish college, I majored in Spanish, and was exposed to great Spanish-language poets like Pablo Neruda of Chile, and their lyrical poetry inspired in me a greater understanding and appreciation of what poetry makes us feel. Soon I was writing my own poems. Over the last 20 years, I have had poetry and short fiction published in dozens of print and online journals, and I have poetry collections for sale on Amazon.
What do you read?
Since retiring to the Wenatchee Valley, I have met many poets and other writers at events hosted by two local groups, Write On The River and the Shrub Steppe Poetry Podium. Because public gatherings are on hold during the pandemic, I created a website called Pandemic Poetry Podium 2020 where writers can share their poems online. In the past few weeks, I have published poems by writers from Wenatchee, Cashmere, Ellensburg, Yakima, Twisp and even Los Angeles. I would encourage readers to have a look at wwrld.us/2xFlehL to read poems from a wide variety of local writers, and perhaps to be inspired to write their own poems and submit them for publication.
Lorna Rose-Hahn is president of Write On The River, a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.