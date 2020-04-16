Robbie Scott is a local writer and longtime Write On The River member. He is a retired attorney. Recently I caught up with him and asked him about his writing.
What I write
I write contemporary fiction, stories that deal with current issues. My first novel — “Two Friends, Too Old” — dealt with old friendships and old age. It started out as a very light-hearted short story but then the characters took hold of the narrative. They turned the book into a dark novel involving a collision between a lifelong friendship and deteriorating mental capacities. I didn’t know how this book would end until I wrote the next to the last page.
The novel I am presently working on —”How Jennifer Sees it” — focuses on a divorce as seen through the eyes of a 16-year old girl. The protagonist, Jennifer, battles the legal system, her mother and an assistant principal, all the while trying to maintain a normal life as a sophomore in high school. I have been working on that story for over six years, and I had two teenage girls read the entire manuscript to make sure the dialogue was authentic.
In addition to these novels, I have written three short stories. “The Baseball Mitt” involves a 12-year old boy struggling with an alcoholic father as he works for a neighbor to earn money to buy his first baseball mitt. In “Tom Cochrane,” a town deals with the meanest man in the community. That story was fun to write because I was able to feature multiple small-town characters. Every homeowner can identify with the theme of “Sound Familiar,” in which a husband is dragged away from watching a Saturday football game to deal with a leaking kitchen faucet.
I started writing about 10 years ago when I retired (although in reading my legal briefs some judges thought I had started my fiction-writing career). Write On The River’s short-story contest motivated me to begin writing, and my first attempt was pathetic. Writing has become a little easier since then but still on many occasions it is extremely difficult.
What I enjoy most about writing
I am constantly revising my current project, “How Jennifer Sees It,” and have substantially re-written it over six times. I enjoy seeing how changing a paragraph or a sentence or even a single word can greatly improve the story and how that alteration brings the scene into a sharper focus. Jennifer contains over 100,000 words; with this many words, there are many opportunities for enjoyment.
What I read
I just finished reading P.D. James’ “An Unsuitable Job For A Woman” and Kevin Peraino’s “Mao, Truman, and the Birth of Modern China, 1949”. I am currently reading “Goliath” by Matt Stoller.
Lorna Rose-Hahn is president of Write On The River, a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.