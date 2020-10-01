Susan Lagsdin is a local writer, retired teacher and WVC instructor, and Write On The River board member emeritus. Recently I caught up with her to talk about her craft.
What do you write and how long have you been writing?
I've considered myself a writer since fifth grade when I was copiously praised for some ambitious fiction. That was a genre I found increasingly difficult to write, so early story starts with no endings litter my manilla folder files. Poetry soon caught and held my attention; I had good mentors from college on (including, bless him, William Stafford) and have amassed an almost-publishable collection of poems by now.
Living in Twisp, I dabbled in journalism with feature articles for the Methow Valley News and Methow Arts. My 40-year career teaching English in high schools and college and an MA in composition necessarily kept my skills honed and let me explore prose form and style with my students. Completing prompts with my creative writing classes was good practice, and I know commenting on the work of thousands of young writers added value to my own writing.
It wasn't until my retirement in East Wenatchee in 2006 that I started writing and performing poetry more seriously, and I soon found lots of literate soulmates at Iamblers, Write On The River and Shrub Steppe Poetry events. But it was only after a serendipitous offer to write regularly for The Good Life magazine that for the first time I acquired both a critical editor and a substantial reading audience. The combination pushed me toward concision and fluency while freeing up my personal voice.
After 11 years and about 300 articles, I have found my niche: writing profiles that introduce creative local people, artists of all types — trying to find the essence, add a twist, keep it fresh, present a new perspective. Individuals are the most delicate of subjects; I like to think I have have treated them with care. Most months I also write a feature article about what I call "people and the houses who love them," which satisfies a lifelong interest in architecture.
What are you reading?
So many slim books of fine poetry are stacked on my table from local writers and the several who’ve visited WVC. These days they make good re-reading of the browsing variety. And I'm in total awe of good authors, fiction and nonfiction. My current simultaneous pleasures are Isabel Allende’s “A Long Petal of the Sea” and Doris Kern Goodwin's "Team of Rivals." I just finished Richard Flanagan's "The Narrow Road to the Deep North." I like thrillers and literary gems, cop procedurals and classics. I read Leif Unger, Paulette Jiles, John Grisham, Laura Hillenbrand, Lee Child, Wallace Stegner ... bring it on. These days there are so many books and so much time!
Lorna Rose-Hahn is president of Write On The River, a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.