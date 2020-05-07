Author Teri Fink published her first novel, “Invisible by Day,” in 2016. Her second book in the series is due out in October. Recently I caught up with her to chat about her writing.
How long have you been a writer?
I wrote my first novel — “Invisible by Day,” a Downton Abbey-like (but darker) novel — in the 1990s. While searching for a publisher I wrote a second novel, “The Clovis Dig.” I wrote and sold some nonfiction articles to national magazines and was making a living as a writer in marketing communications at Confluence Health (then Wenatchee Valley Medical Center). Next, I wrote a non-fiction book about an athlete imprisoned during the Yugoslav Civil War.
By 2008, I had three books written, and none published. I became communications officer for the Wenatchee School District.
Then I won first place in the 2011 Pacific Northwest Writers Association literary contest. The win inspired me and affirmed my writing efforts. I next won first place for fiction in a Write on the River contest. I met a Booktrope Publishing (Seattle) representative at a Write on the River conference and Booktrope published “Invisible by Day” in 2016. Shortly thereafter, they closed their doors, but Evolved Publishing of Butler, Wisconsin, offered me a three-book deal.
“Invisible by Day” was published again in 2018, and won some recognition, including Kindle Book Awards Top 5 for literary fiction. The audio book was being recorded in New York City when COVID-19 hit. We hope to resume soon and have the audio book out in late summer.
My second novel, “The Clovis Dig,” will come out in the fall of 2020. Inspired by true events — the discovery of Clovis points in an East Wenatchee orchard in the mid-1980s — it’s about struggling orchardist Claire Courtney and rookie Native American archaeologist Joe Running.
What do you enjoy most about writing?Creating my own stories is immensely satisfying. The first draft is exciting; the extensive editing is an emotional roller coaster. I especially appreciate the people who graciously take the time to read early drafts and offer honest and important feedback. Once the entire process is finished and the book is published, it’s enormously satisfying.
What do you read?
I read popular and literary fiction and nonfiction, including Margaret Atwood, Stephen King and Elin Hilderbrand. I loved: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak, “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien, “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett, “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, “Into Thin Air” by Jon Krakauer and hundreds more.
Lorna Rose-Hahn is president of Write On The River, a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.