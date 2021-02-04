Wenatchee Valley College is hosting a free Zoom webinar on race and the environment in honor of Black History month.
The virtual event — On Race and the Environment in the Age of the Climate Crisis — features writer and ornithologist J. Drew Lanham. It will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Lanham will do a reading and give a talk before conversing with attendees. The topic of conversation is “the many intersections between race and the environment,” according to a WVC press release.
He will also work with WVC’s poetry writing students through Zoom.
Lanham is the author of “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature” and “Sparrow Envy: Field Guide to Birds and Lesser Beasts.”
Lanham is a professor of wildlife at Clemson University, where he holds an endowed chair as an alumni distinguished professor and was named an alumni master teacher in 2012. He earned a Ph.D. in forest resources from Clemson.
Members of the Wenatchee Valley College Sustainability Committee — including WVC professor Derek Sheffield and Joan Qazi — will also join in the conversation during Lanham’s webinar. Co-sponsors of the event include the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, the North Central Washington Audubon Society, A Book for All Seasons and the WVC English Department.
Those interested in attending can sign up at wwrld.us/DrewLanham.