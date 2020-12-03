Write on the River is taking local entries of short and nonfiction work for its annual writing competition. The 2021 Write on the River Writing Competition opened Nov. 15 and will be taking submissions until Feb. 15, according to a WOTR news release.
Those looking to send in their work can write about any theme or topic within 1,000 words. Write on the River will select six winners and award them a total of $1,200.
The competition is for writers living in central or eastern Washington, according to the release. Write on the River members living elsewhere in the state are also welcome to enter.
Submissions cost $20, or $40 to receive a written critique. A few scholarships are available for writers who would like to submit work but are unable to due to the cost, according to the release.
Contest guidelines and submission information can be found at writeontheriver.org.
Write on the River is a nonprofit group supporting writers in North Central Washington.