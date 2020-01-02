WENATCHEE — Career novelist Kay Kenyon will discuss concept, character, plot and how to optimize them at Write on the River’s Jan. 18 Writers Meeting Writers event.
The meeting is 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wenatchee Public Library 30 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Kenyon, a Write on the River founder, is the author of 15 novels, the most recent of which is a historical fantasy from Simon and Schuster.
Writers Meeting Writers is a bi-monthly event featuring a guest speaker and an opportunity to network with other writers. It is free for the first two meetings.
Write on the River is a Wenatchee-based nonprofit organization that assists and nurtures creative writers from inspiration to publication.
For information, go to writeontheriver.org.