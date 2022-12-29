WENATCHEE — The organization Write on the River has a new and returning board president in Lorna Rose-Hahn, 45, of Wenatchee. Her plans for the organization include building the board up from five people, transitioning to more in-person or hybrid events, increasing community partnerships and improving communication with members.

Write on the River was founded in 2005 after founding board member Kay Kenyon was teaching a creative writing course at Wenatchee Valley College and the cohort chose to continue meeting after the class was over. About 70 current writers participate as members for a $35 yearly fee.



