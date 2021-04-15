The Wenatchee Valley College is inviting two writers for a virtual reading in honor of Earth Day and Poetry Month.
The reading and talk is scheduled for April 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is free and open to all.
Guest authors include essayist Scott Sanders and poet Ross Gay, according to a WVC release. Authors will also share a conversation with WVC’s Derek Sheffield, Joan Qazi and others from the WVC Sustainability Committee.
Sanders' writing delves into using art and imagination in order to fight for social and environmental justice, according to the release. Gay’s work shows the joy and importance of connection through community gardening.
Those interested in signing up can go to wwrld.us/earthday.