WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College will host two free virtual events this week in celebration of Native American History Month. The public is welcome to attend both events, though attendees need to register in advance.

Martina Whelshula and boarding school survivor Yvonne Swan will present “The Indian Boarding and Residential School Experience: Healing in a Time of Truth and Justice" from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Both Whelshula and Swan are members of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Bev Sellars, a member of the Xat’sull First Nations Band in Canada, will speak from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Sellars is also a survivor of Canada’s Native board schools and author of “They Called Me Number One.”

WVC's Campus Life, Equity, and Inclusion Department, the Red Road Association, Associated Students of WVC at Omak, the American Indian Indigenous Studies Program and WVC Tribal Relations are sponsoring the events.

For registration information go to wvc.edu/CampusLifeEvents.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

