WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley residents can get in the Halloween spirit with an all-day “ghost” trunk show at Ye Olde Bookshoppe.
The bookstore, 11 Palouse St, will feature work by Wenatchee Valley artist Paper Ninja. The event is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We want people to come in but safely,” said AnaMaree Ordway, owner of Ye Olde Bookshoppe. “We figured if we have more hours in the day and less bodies, it should keep things flowing better.”
Aubrey Brisbine, who crafts under the moniker Paper Ninja, has been selling her work at Ye Olde Bookshoppe for more than two years but crafting for almost five years. The event was planned a year in advance as part of Wenatchee’s First Friday Artwalk, but with COVID-19 cancellations Brisbine and Ordway decided to get creative. Instead, the two decided to embrace the spirit of the holiday and host a “ghost” trunk show.
“I’m excited I still get to show these pieces I’ve been making all year, but I’m disappointed it won’t be an actual walk-through event,” said Brisbine.
The “ghost” showing is a one-day event where visitors can peruse new merchandise from the local artist. To help with social distancing inside the bookstore, Brisbine will not be physically present at the showing.
Visitors can expect Halloween-themed crafts to celebrate the holiday, including horror-movie-themed necklaces, skeleton earrings and spooky gift boxes.
“Creepy but cute is kind of what I’m going for,” Brisbine said.
Masks and social distancing are required. For a sneak peek, those interested in Brisbine’s work can view her Facebook page at paperninjacrafts.