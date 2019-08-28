Wenatchee artist Chad Yenney will display his mixed media collage work in “Chasing Paper” next month at the Moses Lake Museum & Art Center’s gallery.
Yenney uses vintage books and magazines to explore imagery as a means to engage viewers through curiosity, while turning a mirror on humanity and encouraging exploration of the wonder of the unknown.
“The subject matter sways from surreal to pop and some dreamland beyond our memories,” Yenney said, “with a nostalgic nod to a yesterday that never was, in a place that doesn’t exist. The desire to have the printed material inform the narrative has me ever chasing paper.”
The exhibit opens Sept. 6 and will run through Oct 4.
An artist reception is 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the museum gallery, 401 Balsam St.
The event includes a “Civil Conversation in an Angry Age” lecture by Humanities Washington Speaker David Smith, who will speak at 6 p.m.
Smith, a philosopher, explores at what point conversations become battle and why some opinions inflame emotions, leading to anger, fights and even the end of relationships. He takes a look at the moments when civility breaks down, and how to have meaningful, respectful conversations on notoriously difficult topics like politics, religion and morality.
Smith teaches at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington.
The museum is dedicated to exploring human and natural history of the Columbia Basin and celebrating the works of regional artists.
For information, go to wwrld.us/2T58lCJ or call 764-3830.