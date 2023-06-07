LEAVENWORTH — The solo musician "Yotes," Ryan Yates, released a self-produced album this year called “100% Steel Cut” with original songs. On the road, he performs those songs, plus covers of old country, neo-rockabilly and modern Americana music.
Yates booked four shows in Leavenworth: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth Community Farmers Market, 330 Evans St.; 8-10 p.m. Friday and June 16 at Stein, 801 Front St.; and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St.
“One thing I’ve been trying to do while traveling and playing music is to enjoy some of the outdoor activities that I like to do that early on in my music career fell by the wayside,” Yates said on the phone while on a river rafting campout with Orion Expeditions in the Leavenworth area.
Yates has toured as the solo artist Yotes since 2009. Through the years, he played in blues bands, psychobilly bands and with a Johnny Cash tribute band in Montana. Based in Olympia, he said his style of music tours well in Eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana.
In live shows, he mixes in covers of older country like Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Eddie Cochran and early Elvis Presley.
“Songs by the Stray Cats, The Blasters and The Originals are more upbeat, energetic, a little dancier music than a lot of solo singer-songwriters are playing,” he said.
Dancing happened more often than he expected at solo shows, including the last time he played at Stein Leavenworth in February.
“We get a lot of swing dancers for Roostertails, it’s pretty much expected," he said of his three-person Olympia band, The Roostertails.
The album “100% Steel Cut” is self-produced by Three Blades Entertainment. The seven original songs are actually a collection of live performances that were remixed in the studio.
In Yates’ songwriting process, it varies from five years to finish a song to only 10 minutes.
“It’s a lot of times I get an idea that pops in me head that will just be a hook, something that ends up being part of a chorus; other times a part of a verse. Sometimes it’s frustratingly long to have it flesh itself out in my head,” Yates said.
His original songs are about “hanging out in bar room scene stories, a lot of travelin’ songs, and then I like the storytelling aspect, so I start with a scene and build out from that sometimes,” Yates said.
“The road rig is set up so I can fit everything: sound, lights and instruments for a solo show in the back of a car. I’ve got room to sleep in there plus room for a kayak or snowboard,” he added.
