Yotes Ryan Yates

Ryan Yates performs as the singer-songwriter and guitarist "Yotes" at the Spanish Ballroom in Tacoma. He tours Leavenworth this week. 

LEAVENWORTH — The solo musician "Yotes," Ryan Yates, released a self-produced album this year called “100% Steel Cut” with original songs. On the road, he performs those songs, plus covers of old country, neo-rockabilly and modern Americana music.

Yates booked four shows in Leavenworth: 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth Community Farmers Market, 330 Evans St.; 8-10 p.m. Friday and June 16 at Stein, 801 Front St.; and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Icicle Brewing Company, 935 Front St.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?