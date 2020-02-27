LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth Summer Theater’s three-show lineup this year has 24 parts for young actors.
The three shows are “Sound of Music,” which will be directed by Casey Craig; “The Music Man,” directed by Tiffany Mausser and “The Secret Garden,” directed by Phil Lacey.
Roles are available for girls ages 5-14 and boys ages 8-14. Children are encouraged to audition for all three shows.
Auditions for “The Music Man” and “The Secret Garden” will take place March 25 in the afternoon. “Sound of Music” auditions will take place March 28 in the morning.
To schedule an audition appointment, call 548-7324. For details on the auditions, go to leavenworthsummertheater.org/auditions/.