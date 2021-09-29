Looking for something to do? You have a few choices in the art department.
The MAC Gallery at the Wenatchee Valley College is reopening with a show by Henry Stinson. A First Friday reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery previously closed during the first statewide shutdown due to COVID-19.
Stinson, a figure drawing teacher at WVC, will be sharing his colorful paintings, which range from children's toys to portraits of roller derby skaters.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is bringing back its First Fridays with an art celebration featuring live music and wine from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Musicians Pat Thompson and Glenn Isaacson will perform on piano and upright bass.
On Saturday, novelist Teri Fink is set to chat about her latest novel, “The Clovis Dig,” at a booking signing from 1 to 3 p.m. at A Book For All Seasons in Leavenworth.
Also Saturday, art appreciators can check out the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center's North Central Washington Juried Art Show from 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum. The Night at the Museum event will feature live music, food, wine, cider and beer in an outdoor setting, with small tours of the art show inside the museum. Attendees can vote for their favorite local art pieces. Night at the Museum tickets are $60. Museum members pay $50. More information on the show can be found at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
