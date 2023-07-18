Serene Moments

Angelina Sanchez looks at her new age spiritual items for sale, such as crystals and dream catchers at her business Serene Moments. 

WENATCHEE — Serene Moments, a business in Wenatchee for 18 years, sells tools for spiritual development and offers psychic energy work services by owner Angelina Sanchez.

Business at 106 Fourth St. has slowed while Sanchez treats personal health problems, but her practice has that flexibility. She does not advertise the business, but posts live videos on Facebook with the intention that those who need help will come to her. As she gets more "out there," more people discover the shop, she said, and they say they've been looking for something more than crystal shops in Wenatchee.

Angelina Sanchez Serene Moments

Angelina Sanchez

Serene Moments owner


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

