WENATCHEE — Serene Moments, a business in Wenatchee for 18 years, sells tools for spiritual development and offers psychic energy work services by owner Angelina Sanchez.
Business at 106 Fourth St. has slowed while Sanchez treats personal health problems, but her practice has that flexibility. She does not advertise the business, but posts live videos on Facebook with the intention that those who need help will come to her. As she gets more "out there," more people discover the shop, she said, and they say they've been looking for something more than crystal shops in Wenatchee.
Her clients include locals, people from Seattle and even undisclosed celebrities.
Sanchez said she has developed natural intuitive abilities by attending the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts and certification programs for spiritual studies and metaphysical practices.
Serene Moment's most popular sessions of energy reading and energy cleansing usually take three hours and come in packages of healing sessions. Unlike some new age spirituality practitioners, Sanchez does not offer hypnotherapy, reiki or tarot readings. Instead, she integrates practices, including some by Bradley Nelson, called Emotion Code release, to get to the root of all physical, mental and emotional symptoms.
The following is an excerpt from a June 29 interview with The Wenatchee World reporter Jessica Drake. A portion of the interview is also available to listen to on the podcast Slices of Wenatchee.
The Wenatchee World: “When you say 'energy work,' is that the same concept as chi (the vital life force or energy that runs through all living beings)?"
Angelina Sanchez: “So I’m really gifted as to I can step into your subconscious mind. Once you give me that permission I can jump into your energy field. Once I’m in your energy field I can see, feel, sense, know, like I can pick up a lot of things about you, personal stuff. Sometimes I can pick up things from when you were a child and things were placed into your energy and why you’re stuck in a certain spot, that kind of thing: the traumas and the dramas and things like that. It floods to me. Once it floods to me I start with 'OK, this is what I think you should work on and this is how I think you should do it and what we should work towards trying to clear.' I’ve had so many people tell me they’ve gone to counseling for 10 years and nothing has worked and they come here for one session and they saw a complete different outcome.”
WW: “Identifying that (trapped emotions), releasing it, sort of just speaking to it? Is it (energy work) that simple?”
AS: “We find (trapped emotions) it, we identify it, I get information on it. I personally am that kind of person that I want to know, why did I have it? Who gave it to me? Where did it come from? What is it doing to me? How is it affecting me? So I find out the information (for the client). After I found out the information, we say kind of like a little prayer. Not a prayer. It’s more of an intention. We set the intention about what we want to do with (trapped emotions) it, where we want it to go and be released and what we replace it with … We release it that way over the governing meridian (which runs up the spine to regulate chi in acupuncture theory). That’s the area where it opens and you open it and it pops right out of the crown chakra, (which is the seventh most spiritual energy center at the top of the head) and up to source and boom. It’s gone from you.”
WW: “What other services? Past life regressions — is that something that attracts a lot of people because it is so exciting?”
AS: “Yes, a lot of people. I love to do past life groups (These are based on a belief in reincarnation.) … I want to just teach people how to do it (energy work) themselves, how to raise their vibrations, do the past life, do magnetic field adjustments. I love teaching. That’s my second passion.”
WW: “My aunt did that Chinese face mapping, where there’s numbers to it. OK, and then dimensions, dimension shifting. I’ve actually seen a lot on TikTok about a fifth vibrational, or fifth dimension, a sort of new earth idea. Will you speak from your understanding about dimensionality, how people can work?”
AS: “I think we are always shifting in and out of different dimensions (parallel universes). I think it happens randomly. I don’t think we are really aware of how often it happens … It’s a very heavy meditation, a light hypnosis … This 5D, 4D, 3D thing that is happening, I do believe it is happening. It started a long time ago and I think that is why so many people are opening up to spiritual abilities and new, different practices and all this spiritual stuff is because we need to get up to that 5D as a whole and if we don’t, we’re not going to be able to get up to this 5D that everyone talks about and we will stay stuck in a materialistic energy.” (Ascension to the fifth dimension is a new age idea about the next step into a higher vibration for the spiritual evolution of humans and the Earth itself.)
AS: “I feel happy that I started this journey. At first I was really scared. I was very scared because a lot of people were rude to me: they broke my glass, they threw poop on my car, they tagged the building, they did a lot of really rude things to me. I’ve called the cops a lot. I would get phone calls calling me a witch and that I did witchcraft. They were trying to stop me from doing this. I didn’t advertise and I don’t really advertise. I set the intention that the universe will send me the people who really need the help. And just recently I started putting myself out there and I feel like I’m more welcome now. I do events all the time trying to get people to be a little bit more aware of crystals, sprays, sun catchers, dream catchers, stuff to help their energy. But I still get people who shun away from me and say that’s voodoo. I say no, it’s not.”
WW: “For people who might not be as familiar, how do you describe source energy, which you talked about releasing things back to?”
AS: “I guess in translation for me, source energy is like how people relate to God. It is just energy of all things. It’s the source that makes all of us and connects me to my highest good. I call it my god. And when I have my clients, I will say 'source energy,' your god, angels, spirit guides, because I don’t know what your god is to you and your interpretation so I put God into source, I guess.”
WW: “... That gives me hope for how all of society is integrating it and understanding different spiritual religions and how religions can benefit from energy work.”
AS: “I think they have a perception as to what this field is; that it is a scary thing, and it is not. I consider this shadow work, and when I say shadow work, people automatically get scared. They are like, ‘Oh, you are working with the dark side!’ No, it’s not really that. It’s the side of us that we don’t want to work on, that we are scared of because it is trauma; it’s drama; it’s fear, it’s abandonment issues that we all try to hide inside of us and we shadow it. We put it in there so it is tucked away. It is the shadow portion of our soul that I try to help pull out so we can lighten it. Once you are lightened up enough you become higher and you become better and you become authentic. And once you are authentic, life is awesome.”