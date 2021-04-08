The Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter is beginning a series of programs starting with a Zoom lecture on ice age floodscapes.
The talk, named after author Bruce Bjornstad’s book “Ice Age Floodscapes of the Pacific Northwest,” is set for 7-8:15 p.m. April 13. Bjornstad will highlight parts of his new book and share geologic illustrations as well as aerial photographs, according to an Erratics Chapter news release.
The book dives into Ice Age floods which occurred in the Pacific Northwest with a focus on megafloods, according to the release.
Those interested in attending the virtual talk can join the Zoom event at wwrld.us/floodscape.