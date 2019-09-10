Sept. 10-- Sep. 10--A Gold's Gym will open in the former Albertsons property in Yakima next year.
Bryce A. Berry had been looking for potential locations for a Gold's Gym in Yakima for a few years when he saw the former grocery store on 40th Avenue was available.
"We felt the community could use a new gym," said Berry, managing member of Yakima Fitness LLC, the business entity for the gym, in a phone interview Monday.
Berry said the 41,000-square-foot building at 401 S. 40th Ave. will be completely remodeled for the new gym, which will have a swimming pool. He aims to have the gym open by late March or early April of next year.
The property has been vacant since Albertsons closed the store in February 2017.
It will be Berry's seventh Gold's Gym franchise. He owns locations in Colorado and Wyoming, and was familiar with the Yakima area after managing two Gold's Gym locations in the Tri-Cities for several years.
Gold's Gym has more than 700 locations worldwide, including several in Washington state.
YGG Holdings LLC, a different business entity that owns the property, purchased the nearly 3-acre site from Albertsons last month for $2.3 million, according to records from the Yakima County Assessor's Office. Prior to that, it secured approvals and several building permits from the city of Yakima to construct the gym.
