ST. LOUIS _ Paul Goldschmidt hit a record-tying home run, but Carlos Correa's blast was the most-damaging at Busch Stadium on Saturday night.
Correa's grand slam in the fourth inning blew the game open and carried Houston to an 8-2 win over the Cardinals, who had their six-game winning streak end.
The Astros shortstop connected against Michael Wacha, who was facing his first batter after replacing Daniel Ponce de Leon with one out in the third inning. Ponce de Leon had walked his final three hitters to load the bases.
Goldschmidt homered in the fourth inning, matching the franchise record with homers in six consecutive games. He has 24 for the season. He tied the mark held by Mark McGwire and Matt Carpenter.
But the Cardinals couldn't do any more damage against Houston starter Gerrit Cole (12-5), who allowed four hits in seven innings. Cole entered the game leading the major leagues with 205 strikeouts and finished with seven.
Ponce de Leon's wildness was his downfall. He walked George Springer to open the game and he eventually scored as Houston opened with a two-run first inning.
After recording the first out of the third, Ponce de Leon (1-1) walked Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley. Wacha entered and immediately surrendered Correa's grand slam. Wacha worked 4 2/3 innings allowing six hits but only the one run.
The Astros added two runs in the eighth inning against Mike Mayers on a double, walk and a two-run triple by Springer.
The Cardinals scored once in the eighth with the help of a throwing error by first baseman Yuri Gurriel. Tommy Edman, who had singled, was able to get to third on the miscue on a ball hit by Yairo Munoz. A ground ball by Jose Martinez then scored Edman.
