Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--Gonzaga continues to fill out its nonconference basketball schedule.
The latest additions include an exhibition game versus Lewis-Clark State College and a regular-season date against visiting UT Arlington for the second consecutive year, according to releases from the two opponents.
LCSC visits Gonzaga on Nov. 1. UT Arlington stops by the McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 19.
The Zags pummeled UT Arlington 89-55 last December. The Mavericks' tallest starter was 6-foot-7. Forwards Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke combined for 37 points and 24 rebounds and Filip Petrusev added 14 points off the bench.
The Mavericks were picked to finish 11th in the Sun Belt preseason poll but claimed the second seed in the conference tournament. They advanced to the title game, falling to Georgia State to close out a 17-16 campaign.
Four of the Mavericks' top five scorers return, led by senior guard Brian Warren, who paced the team in scoring last season (15.4). Guard Edric Dennis, who was second in scoring at 14.3 points, joined TCU as a graduate transfer.
LCSC, an NAIA program in Lewiston, is entering its final season in the Frontier Conference before joining the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
The Warriors finished 30-7 last season and reached the NAIA Tournament semifinals.