AUSTIN — Add a potential injury within Gonzaga's starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night.

Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up hobbling after committing a foul on the Longhorns' Sir'Jabari Rice.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?