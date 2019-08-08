Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--In Shantay Legans' two seasons as Eastern Washington's men's basketball coach, he's twice led the Eagles to the Big Sky Conference Tournament title game.
With the return of All-Big Sky talents Mason Peatling, Jacob Davison and All-Big Sky Tournament team selection Kim Aiken Jr., the Eagles will look to punch their first NCAA Tournament ticket since 2015.
A brawny nonconference slate should help the Eagles in that pursuit.
EWU released its 2019-2020 schedule Wednesday, which includes five teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season: Gonzaga, Washington, Belmont, Saint Louis and Big Sky rival Montana, which bested the Eagles in the conference championship game the last two seasons.
The Eagles face Gonzaga for the first time since 2011 on Dec. 21 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. They also travel to Seattle University (Nov. 9), Saint Louis (Nov. 13), Boston College (Nov. 20), High Point (Nov. 23) and Washington (Dec. 4).
EWU will host NCAA Tournament regular and Ohio Valley Conference power Belmont (Nov. 26), ex-Big Sky member North Dakota (Dec. 8) and Nebraska Omaha (Dec. 17).
EWU, which also hosts Portland Bible College (Nov. 5) and Multnomah (Dec. 13), begins its 18-game Big Sky slate on Dec. 28 at Weber State.