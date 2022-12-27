SPOKANE — Gonzaga has climbed back into the top 10 in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll with a five-game winning streak.

The Zags slipped to No. 18 in early December after falling to Baylor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They've responded with wins over Kent State, Washington, Northern Illinois, then No. 4 Alabama and Montana.



