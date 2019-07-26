July 26-- Jul. 26--Gonzaga's Mark Few will serve as an assistant coach for USA Basketball's select team, a 13-player squad that will train with and help the national team prepare for the FIBA World Cup.
Both teams will train from Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas. Select team members will join national team players for the Blue-White exhibition game Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.
Few will assist head coach Stan Van Gundy with the select team, which includes Trae Young, De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, John Collins and Joe Harris, who played at Chelan High School before a standout career at Virginia.
The national team on Thursday added six players to its training camp roster following the withdrawal of nine standout players. The World Cup is Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in China.
Few has had several previous stints with USA Basketball. He was one of nine assistants for head coach Gregg Popovich at the national team's minicamp last July in Las Vegas.
Few was head coach of the U.S. team that finished third in the 2015 Pan American Games. Few assisted Billy Donovan on the USA squad that won gold at the 2012 FIBA Americas U18 Tournament.
Few stepped down as an assistant for the U19 team in 2013 to concentrate on the Zags after Kelly Olynyk declared for the draft and assistant coach Ray Giacoletti accepted the head coaching position at Drake.