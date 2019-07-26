July 26-- Jul. 26--One of the top high school wings in the nation has given an oral commitment to play for the Gonzaga women's basketball program in fall 2020.
McKayla Williams, whose versatility earned her a four-star rating from ESPN, committed last weekend, a fact confirmed on Monday via Twitter from GU coach Lisa Fortier.
The 6-foot-1 Williams is the second GU signee this summer. Last month, the Zags picked up an oral commitment from Yvonne Ejim, a 6-2 forward from Calgary, Alberta.
Williams is coming off a stellar season at Windward High School in Los Angeles, where she teamed up with incoming UCLA freshman Charisma Osborne to lead the Wildcats to a 26-6 record and a No. 13 national ranking, according to MaxPreps.
According to Dan Olson of ESPN, "(Williams is an) agile perimeter prospect with versatility in the front court; rebounds and attacks in transition, finishes plays in traffic with either hand."
Williams also plays AAU ball with the Cal Stars.
Williams' signing continues a busy summer for the Zags, who finished 29-5 last year while winning the West Coast Conference regular-season title and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
In May, Fortier served as a court coach at the USA Basketball Junior National Team trials.
On campus, practices are well underway ahead of next month's trip to Europe. The Zags will depart on Aug. 10 and return Aug. 22 after playing exhibition games in Spain and Italy.