ORLANDO, Fla. _ A 26-year-old man was arrested after trying to kidnap a 12-year-old boy Wednesday, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.
Police were able to arrest him thanks to the interference of Good Samaritans at the scene of the kidnapping attempt.
Timothy H. Miller was arrested and faces charges of kidnapping a minor for ransom, resisting an officer with violence, child neglect causing great bodily harm, driving under the influence and causing property damage and refusing to submit to a DUI test, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday at 500 W. Gateway Boulevard in reference to a kidnapping, the arrest report showed.
The boy was walking home after being dropped off from a school bus when Miller pulled up next to him and offered the boy a ride home. The boy did not know who Miller was.
Miller told the boy that he "gives kids rides all the time and not to worry because he won't do anything weird." The boy got into the vehicle. Miller began driving erratically and almost ran off the road. The boy then opened the passenger door and abandoned the vehicle. The boy had abrasions to his forehead, arms and hands consistent with jumping out of a car.
Witnesses at the scene mobilized with two of them attending to the child, who lost consciousness, while the others blocked Miller's vehicle and were able to detain him until authorities arrived, the report showed.
When police did arrive Miller repeatedly and violently resisted arrest, they said.
Miller told police he thought the boy was between the ages of 14 and 16 and wished to buy drugs from the boy.
"We are grateful to the Good Samaritans who assisted us with taking Miller into custody," BBPD said. "We encourage parents to use this as an opportunity to remind their children about the dangers of getting into a car with someone they do not know."
Miller is being held in Palm Beach County Jail with a bond of $8,000.
