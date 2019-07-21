July 21-- Jul. 21--n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St., for discussion and possible action of development regulations and zoning map amendments.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St., for a discussion on several 2019 budget amendments.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Lower Maple Center, 104 Commercial St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, to discuss potential development at the former Alf Christianson Seed Co. plant.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Sedro-Woolley Municipal Building Council Chambers, 325 Metcalf St., to discuss a potential policy for city use of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a meeting with consultant Honeywell Governmental Affairs to discuss the county's legislative priorities for the 2020 session.