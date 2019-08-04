Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at City Hall, 833 S. Spruce St.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon. It will vote on recapturing a portion of the county's state sales tax and investing it locally in affordable housing or rental assistance programs.