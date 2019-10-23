OLYMPIA — Governor Jay Inslee has directed Washington and United States flags be lowered to half-staff at state facilities Thursday in memory of fallen Okanogan firefighter Christian Johnson.

Inslee in a Wednesday press release encouraged other government entities, citizens and businesses to join in the recognition.

Johnson, an assistant chief with Okanogan County Fire District 3, passed away Oct. 2 one month after sustaining serious burns in the Spring Coulee Fire.

A public memorial service will be held tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. the Okanogan County Agriplex.