It's easy to drive yourself crazy trying to buy a new sports watch. The category has exploded in recent years, and the options can be overwhelming. For those who want all the basics in an easy-to-use and attractive package, the Garmin Vivosport is an excellent option. The fitness tracker has built-in GPS to monitor the distance, time and speed for a run or bike ride, and you can chart that information via Garmin Connect online. If you're more of an indoor athlete, there are modes for tracking strength training and cardio in the gym as well, plus you can measure your VO2 Max and fitness age. Wear it all day to take advantage of the stress-tracking (with the help of its wrist-based heart monitoring) _ it's safe for swimming and showering. You can pair it with your smartphone to get text messages, social media updates, email and control of your music, and with auto-sync, you can automatically upload the information to your Garmin Connect account. The battery lasts seven days in normal mode, and eight hours while using GPS. Some watches offer more bells and whistles, but for the majority of fitness enthusiasts out there, the Vivosport gives you what you want to know quickly and easily.
Price: $170, garmin.com
