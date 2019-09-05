Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--A Grandview man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly leading police on high speed pursuit following a report of an armed man taking hostages inside a Mabton area home.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Mabton Police Department were dispatched to the home in the 1000 block of Monroe Street just after 8 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
As officers arrived at the scene the suspect was seen leaving the home with a female, according to the release. The man initially pulled over when stopped by a Mabton police officer, but then took off, sparking a pursuit involving at least six police agencies, deputies said.
The woman was able to get out of the car while in Grandview, but the pursuit continued until ending in the 3300 block of Tear Road, according to the release, after which the man tried to get away on foot and was caught by Benton County sheriff's deputies.
The suspect has been booked into the Yakima County Jail and faces charges of eluding, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm along with a pair of outstanding arrest warrants.