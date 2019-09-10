In one of the worst-kept secrets in recent memory, Green Day has announced its joint 2020 summer stadium concert tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.
The Hella Mega Tour is scheduled to visit 19 cities in the U.S. and one in Canada, it opens July 17 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park and concludes Aug. 29 at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
The tour is being produced by Live Nation and presented by the Harley-Davidson motorcycle company. The North American tour will be preceded by an eight-city tour of Europe that begins June 13 in Paris and concludes June 29 in Dublin.
The tour will follow the release of new albums by all three bands: Green Day's "Father of it All," due out Feb. 7; Fall Out Boy's "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die _ Volume Two," due out Nov. 15; and Weezer's "Van Weezer," due out on a yet to be specified date in May.
Tuesday morning's announcement of the Hella Mega Tour only came as a surprise to those fans who completely avoid social media and don't know any other fans of Green Day, Weezer or Fall Out Boy.
Last week, Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong tagged Weezer front man Rivers Cuomo and Fall Out Boy front man Pete Wentz in a comment on actor Rainn Wilson's Instagram page.
Fans who dug a little deeper discovered a "hidden" Instagram account, @hellamegatour. It features a video of Armstrong performing an acoustic version of Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends," with the added lyric: "Wake me up on September 10th." In the video, he is wearing a shirt with the Weezer logo, the letters "F.O.B." and the words "Hella Mega."
The abbreviated video performance ends abruptly when Green Day drummer Tre Cool grabs Armstrong's guitar and smashes it to pieces. It's a re-enactment of a memorable scene from the hit 1978 movie "National Lampoon's Animal House," in which John Belushi grabs a guitar out of the hands of former San Diego singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop and smashes it to pieces.
Tickets for the Hella Mega Tour go on sale Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. An online pre-sale for American Express card members begins at 10 a.m. Monday and continues through 10 p.m. Sept. 19.
The ska-punk band The Interrupters is set to open all the dates on the tour.
HELLA MEGA TOUR DATES
Friday, July 17: Seattle, T-Mobile Park
Tuesday, July 21: San Francisco, Oracle Park
Friday, July 24: San Diego, PETCO Park
Saturday, July 25: Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium
Tuesday, July 28: Denver, Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Friday, July 31: Dallas, Globe Life Field
Saturday, Aug. 1: Houston, Minute Maid Park
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, Aug. 6: Jacksonville, TIAA Bank Field
Saturday, Aug. 8: Atlanta, SunTrust Park
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Minneapolis, Target Field
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago, Wrigley Field
Saturday, Aug. 15: Pittsburgh, PNC Park
Sunday, Aug. 16: Hershey, Hershey Park Stadium
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Detroit, Comerica Park
Friday, Aug. 21: Washington, Nationals Park
Saturday, Aug. 22: New York, Citi Field
Monday, Aug. 24: Toronto, Rogers Centre
Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston, Fenway Park
Saturday, Aug. 29: Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park
