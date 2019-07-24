July 24-- Jul. 24--A male grizzly bear with a GPS tracking collar was detected in a remote area of Montana's Bitterroot National Forest, about 15 miles west of Stevensville, before moving back into Idaho early last week, according to a news release.
Although the bear has remained in mostly remote areas, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and Bitterroot National Forest officials say that its movement into the Bitterroot offers a good reminder that people should expect grizzly bears on the landscape across western Montana.
"Collared bears provide insights into the movement patterns of other uncollared bears that we can expect to be out there," said Jamie Jonkel, FWP Bear Management Specialist in a news release.
Biologists said that this 3-year-old male grizzly made its way south after emerging from its den in the Cabinet Mountains this spring and has spent most of its time recently on the Idaho side of the divide, passing briefly into Montana late last week.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Wayne Kasworm said wildlife officials plan to continue to monitor the bear and its movements. The remote areas where this bear has spent most of its time this spring and summer are considered prime grizzly habitat where bears, like this one, are expected to move on their own over time, according to the release.
Grizzly bears in the Bitterroot remain relatively uncommon, compared to other parts of western Montana. Still, through the years, several grizzly bears have been confirmed in the Sapphire Mountains on the east side of the valley, in the Lolo Creek drainage, and as far south as the Big Hole Valley. Last October, a young grizzly bear was captured at the Whitetail Golf Course near Stevensville.
Be sure to keep garbage indoors until the day of collection; consider using electric fencing around chickens, garden areas and compost piles; and move other attractants such as pet food, dirty barbecue grills and ripe fruit indoors or into a secure building.
In other Montana grizzly news, FWP euthanized a male grizzly bear Thursday, following a history of breaking into outbuildings and dumpsters and pursuing other attractants around homes and recreation areas, most recently in the Seeley Lake and Woodworth areas.
Jonkel said the bear was exhibiting extreme food-conditioned behavior. Once bears become conditioned to attractants like garbage, it is hard to break those behavior patterns. They often remain in the area, near homes and places where people frequent, becoming bolder and more aggressive.
This sub-adult male grizzly bear was first captured on the on the Whitetail Golf Course in the Bitterroot Valley north of Stevensville last October. FWP relocated the bear to a remote area in the lower Blackfoot Valley.
This spring, however, the grizzly traveled to the Seeley Lake area where it found an uncontained garbage trailer. With the assistance of FWP and a community bear aware spokesman, the site was cleaned up.