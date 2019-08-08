Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--A spreading wildfire on the Colville Indian Reservation led to evacuations Wednesday and air quality in the region that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ranked among the worst in the nation.
The Williams Flats fire had burned more than 25,000 acres and was 25% contained Wednesday afternoon. The fire grew significantly to the east and northeast over the day, leading officials to order residents of about 13 homes to immediately evacuate about 6 p.m. Residents of about 11 additional homes were told to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.
Fire officials won't have an update on the size of the fire until Thursday morning, but it's expected to grow as far east as the Columbia River on Wednesday night, said fire spokeswoman Shannon Dunfee.
Residents and campers in the area along the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt and the Columbia River were advised to be alert in case of evacuation. Natural resource officers from the tribe were providing notice to campers in the area. The Inchelium Community Center is being used as an evacuation center.
"If you see fire approaching your area, do not wait to be told to leave," fire officials said in a statement Wednesday night.
The approximately 900 people fighting the fire Wednesday evening battled high temperatures in the upper 90s, low humidity and steep, rocky terrain. Temperatures in the area topped 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory for the area.
Fire officials expect it will take more than a week to contain the fire, according to InciWeb Incident Information System.
The state Department of Ecology in Spokane and Yakima, the Colville Confederated Tribes, the Spokane Tribe, the Kalispel Indian Community and the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency issued air-quality alerts for people who are particularly vulnerable. The EPA said air quality Wednesday was "unhealthy" for all in the Spokane area.
The weather pattern could begin to change Friday, with highs expected to be in the 80s and a chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service. The cooler and wetter weather should bring some improvement to air quality, but possible thunderstorms and lightning Friday through Saturday night increase the risk of new fires starting.
Lightning was the cause of the Williams Flats fire, which started Friday after early morning thunderstorms brought lightning to the eastern portion of the reservation, igniting dry brush, grass and timber, according to InciWeb.
Tuesday's firefighting efforts were temporarily halted when fire officials noticed an unauthorized drone flying through the Temporary Flight Restriction area, KING 5 reported. Aircraft being used to battle the blaze, including helicopters and large retardant planes, had to return to the airport until the drone left the area, the station reported.
"Remember, 'IF YOU FLY, WE CAN'T,'" incident commander Doug Johnson told KING 5. The fire-management team said any person caught flying a drone or unmanned aircraft system in a zone that's been designated a Temporary Flight Restriction area could be subject to a $20,000 fine.