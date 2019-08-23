Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--Three years after the Clark County Council adopted its 20-year growth plan, a state appeals court has issued a ruling protecting expansions of Ridgefield and La Center while potentially dealing the final blow to the county's plans for a rural industrial land bank.
Unless further appeals are brought by the county, the decision resolves outstanding land-use disagreements while giving the county a potential path to again become eligible for certain state funds as it plans for millions of dollars of investment in its transportation infrastructure.
On Tuesday, the Washington State Court of Appeals issued a ruling in response to challenges brought against the county's comprehensive plan, which guides land use and zoning. Shortly after being approved by the county council in 2016, local environmental group Friends of Clark County and Seattle-based Futurewise filed appeals against the comprehensive plan arguing that it aided sprawl and failed to protect farmland.
Specifically, the groups alleged that the comprehensive plan violated state law by allowing La Center and Ridgefield to annex nearby land. They also alleged that the county improperly rezoned agricultural land by designating a rural industrial land bank on Lagler and Ackerland dairy farms in Brush Prairie.
Clark County, as well as interested developers, argued that the challenges to the annexation were moot; because once completed, the county no longer had jurisdiction over the land. In 2017, the quasi-judicial Growth Management Hearings Board issued an order finding both the annexations and the rural industrial land bank violated state law.