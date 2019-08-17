Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--KENNEWICK, Wa. -- Firefighters stopped a blaze that scorched about 30 acres of grass and sage south of Finley Saturday.
People spotted smoke coming from north of the intersection of Meals and Ayres roads shortly before 1 p.m. Around the same time, people reported seeing vehicles leaving the area.
Investigators believe those people were shooting guns near the dry vegetation and sparked the blaze, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.
The fire was in rough terrain above an orchard, making it difficult for firefighters, but soon after getting there they stopped the fire's progression to the east, Benton County Fire District 1 said.
Firefighters burned the remaining grass ahead of the fire on the north and west sides and had it under control by shortly before 4 p.m.
Pasco and Kennewick firefighters helped douse the blaze.
The fire was about four miles north of where a fire in late June started near the intersection of Toothaker and Ayres road and burned about 75 acres.