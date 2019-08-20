Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--Tacoma police were investigating Monday night after two men were shot in a street.
Both victims, ages 18 and 35, are expected to survive.
Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area near East 32nd and East R streets after witnesses reported the shooting.
The victims were taken to area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Police used a K-9 to search the area for a gunman and found a suspect He was booked into Pierce County Jail on three counts of first-degree assault.
The gun was recovered.
It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.