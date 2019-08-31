DALLAS _ Multiple people _ perhaps dozens _ have been shot by what police believe are two gunmen in different vehicles in the Odessa and Midland area of West Texas, authorities say.
Midland police said in a statement: "We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland."
Some reports have indicated one shooter was at a Home Depot in Odessa.
"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims," Odessa police said in a statement issued on social media.
Some reports indicate up to 30 people may have been shot.
"Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
Police said the vehicles involved are a gold/white small Toyota truck and a hijacked U.S. Postal Service van.
