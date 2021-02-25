WENATCHEE — Strap your hat on and lock your windows down because blustery gusts of up to 50 mph are headed to the Wenatchee Valley starting today through most of Friday.
Thursday’s windy weather front may bring with it a mix of rain and snow while keeping on through late Friday, said Ken Daniel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. It is pretty common to have this sort of weather system roll through from time to time, he said.
A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday in the Wenatchee and Waterville areas. Gusts could blow down tree limbs and make travel difficult, said Daniel.
Friday’s winds are looking like they will be a little stronger than Thursday’s gusts, but people should be prepared for high winds on both days, he said. Winds will stay between 20-25 mph, with only the gusts reaching up to 50 mph.
The breezy weather could also bring down power lines and cause outages, the National Weather Service warned in its advisory.