Aug. 06-- Aug. 6--MOUNT VERNON -- As a 4-H participant in the 1950s, Jean Swift said she was a shy kid.
Now a program leader for Skagit County 4-H, Swift said she credits the program with helping with her confidence and public speaking skills, and believes today's 4-H students gain similar benefits.
"Learning to speak in front of people is so important," she said.
About 400 4-H projects by those ages 5 to 18 will be on display starting Wednesday at the Skagit County Fair, said program coordinator Dorothy Elsner.
Sisters Olivia LaCount, 16, and Elaina LaCount, 14, of Samish Island, entered art pieces in the still life category. Still life includes anything that isn't an animal, including photography, art, science projects, vegetables and culinary dishes.
Students must present their exhibits to judges. The LaCount sisters agreed that public presentation skills are a main benefit of the program.
"I've learned public speaking, budgeting and keeping a record book," Olivia LaCount said. "No matter what 4-H you do, you're getting people skills."
Professionals judged the projects over the weekend.
The sisters said they started 4-H about five years ago in the horse program. Olivia LaCount said entering a still life project instead of a horse will give her more time to explore the fair.
"I just love going around and seeing everyone's projects," she said.
As a 4-H leader, Swift said part of her job involves convincing parents of 4-H students who qualify for the Washington State Fair in September to make the trip.
Swift said she believes the main benefit is educational, from learning an activity and how to raise an animal to identifying the breed and quality of an animal.
"(Students) work hard during the year," she said. "That's true for all projects."
