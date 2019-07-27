July 27-- Jul. 27--The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for most of Eastern Washington beginning Saturday and extending through the evening.
Forecasters are predicting low humidity and westerly winds in excess of 15 mph for most of the areas east of the Cascades on Saturday, with gusts of up to 35 mph possible. Such conditions are dangerous for new wildfire starts and spreading of existing flames.
The Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team is assisting with four separate fires in the Cheney area including the Graham Fire, the Grogan Fire, the Lake Badger Fire and the Badger Fire. The four fires have burned a total of 171 acres.
Winds are expected to calm by Sunday, with temperatures rising into the 90s by Monday. Clear skies are expected through the middle of next week.
A burn ban is in place for all reaches of Spokane County. Outdoor recreational fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, are restricted unless the device has a workable chimney. Barbecues are permitted.