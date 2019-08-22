Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--With most schools starting the new year next week, it's time for students and parents to double-check their school supply lists and take a trip to the store.
A group of students from several area elementary schools got some extra help with their back-to-school shopping this year, teaming up with law enforcement from the Clark County Sheriff's Office for a Shop with a Cop event at the Office Depot in Hazel Dell.
The Shop with a Cop concept is already a tradition at multiple Clark County retailers, but Tuesday's event was a first for Office Depot. It's also the first time it's been done as a back-to-school event rather than a holiday season shopping trip, according to several sheriff's office staff who participated.
"This is the first one I've ever done for school supplies, which is cool," said Detective Joe Swenson, who had previously participated in Christmas gift Shop with a Cop events.
The idea originated with Hazel Dell Office Depot general manager Evonne Woodard, who was inspired by the holiday season Shop with a Cop events that she witnessed during a prior job at a Target in California. She organized the event with help from Office Depot's regional brand ambassador Dorene Hall.